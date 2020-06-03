Trump invites Modi to attend G7 summit in US later this year

Modi commended Trump for “his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-covid-19 world. The Prime Minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit," according to India’s statement. Modi expressed his concern over the ongoing civil disturbances in the US, and conveyed his wishes for early resolution of the situation. Protests have rocked many US cities after the death of George Floyd, an African- American, at the hands of a white police officer, it added.