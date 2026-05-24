Trump lauds PM Modi, says India can count on him ‘100%’ as he joins virtually for US' 250th Independence Day celebration

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday joined as a “special guest” after US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor connected him virtually for the US' 250th Independence Day celebration held in New Delhi. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as “great”. Trump added that India can count on him “100%”.

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The United States commemorates its Independence Day on July 4, 1776, marking its separation from Britain.

“I love India. You (Ambassador Gor) have to make a good speech as a representative of our country. I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. PM Modi is great; he is my friend,” Trump said, as per ANI.

He added, “India can count on me 100 per cent. They call right here. We're doing well. We're setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market and anything India wants to get. I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi."

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The grand celebration, organised by the US Embassy in India, brought together senior diplomats, political leaders, business leaders and cultural personalities, highlighting the strengthening India–US partnership. Among those present were External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Ambassador Sergio Gor.

The event also featured a lively performance by composer Oscar-winning composer and music maestro AR Rahman, whose rendition of “Jai Ho” received an enthusiastic response from the audience, symbolising cultural ties between India and the US. He also performed a medley of popular tracks including “Dil Se,” “Muqabla,” and “Fanaa.”

The celebration was part of Rubio’s ongoing visit to India, which consists of high-level diplomatic meetings and discussions with Indian leaders.

As per ANI, US Ambassador Sergio Gor stated, "America first does not mean America alone. And every week, we identify opportunities that are win-win situations for both of our nations. I'm especially proud that this spring our embassy brought a record-breaking delegation, which will continue over the weeks and months ahead, as we continue our work here in India..."

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Rubio's visit to India India and the United States are expected to finalise a long-anticipated trade agreement soon, which Rubio described as “beneficial” and “sustainable,” saying it will advance the shared interests of both countries. He also expressed confidence that bilateral relations are on an upward trajectory.

Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, made the remarks after extensive discussions with Jaishankar. The talks focused on expanding cooperation in trade, critical minerals, energy and defence.

Commending Rubio, Trump virtually described him as “the greatest,” adding that he would be remembered as the most outstanding Secretary of State in the history of the United States.

Rubio's visit is widely viewed as an effort to rebuild ties that had become strained over the past year due to US trade and tariff measures. Relations had deteriorated after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Indian exports, including duties linked to India’s imports of Russian energy.

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"We are hopeful that our Trade Representative can visit here very soon. We had an Indian delegation in the US. We've made tremendous progress, and I think we're going to wind up with a trade agreement between the US and India that is going to be enduring and is going to be beneficial to both sides and sustainable in a way that addresses national interests that we have," PTI quoted Rubio as saying at a joint media briefing with Jaishankar.

Rubio is is scheduled to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

India is preparing to host the security dialogue in the capital, where discussions will focus on the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as rising tensions in West Asia.

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The high-level meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan, is set for May 26 under the chairmanship of Jaishankar.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X