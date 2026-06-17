Trump lavishes praise on PM Modi ahead of key bilateral talks at G7: ‘Calm, cool and a total killer’

US President Donald Trump once again showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, describing the Indian leader as “calm, cool and a total killer.”

According to officials present during the interaction, Trump made the remark while addressing those gathered at a working lunch attended by the two leaders.

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“Unlike PM Modi who's calm, cool and a total killer... I am not. Look at him,” Trump reportedly said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Trump say about PM Modi during their meeting at the G7 Summit? ⌵ Trump described PM Modi as 'calm, cool and a total killer,' highlighting their strong personal rapport during their interactions. 2 Why was the meeting between Trump and Modi significant? ⌵ It was their first in-person meeting in over 16 months, reflecting ongoing negotiations on various critical issues, including trade and regional security. 3 How did Trump express his feelings about concluding a trade deal with India? ⌵ Trump expressed optimism about concluding a trade deal with India, stating, 'We will get to a deal because I like your Prime Minister a lot.' 4 What key topics were expected to be discussed in the Modi-Trump meeting? ⌵ The discussions were expected to cover trade agreements, defence cooperation, energy security, and regional security concerns, especially in the Middle East. 5 How did PM Modi emphasize trust in international relations during the G7 Summit? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted the importance of trust in building global partnerships and referenced India's 'humanity-first' approach in his outreach session at the summit.

The comments underscored the personal rapport that has defined relations between the two leaders over the years, even as India and the United States continue negotiations on trade and strategic issues.

First face-to-face meeting in 16 months The meeting in Évian marked the first in-person interaction between PM Modi and Trump in more than 16 months.

Ahead of their formal bilateral discussions, the two leaders exchanged greetings and held a brief conversation at a gathering of G7 leaders. Their official meeting was closely watched amid ongoing negotiations over a proposed India-US trade agreement and regional security concerns.

The talks were expected to cover a broad range of issues, including trade, defence cooperation, energy security, critical minerals, visa matters and developments in West Asia.

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Trade deal high on agenda A major focus of the PM Modi-Trump meeting was expected to be efforts to expedite a proposed bilateral trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington.

Trade negotiations have gathered pace in recent weeks, with officials from both sides expressing optimism about reaching an interim agreement.

Earlier this month, Trump signalled confidence that the two countries would successfully conclude a trade deal.

“We will get to a deal because I like your Prime Minister a lot; he is a good friend of mine, and we get along well. We have a good relationship,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

The remarks come as India and the United States intensify discussions aimed at expanding economic cooperation and addressing market-access concerns.

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Trump’s repeated praise for PM Modi Trump has repeatedly spoken warmly about PM Modi and his leadership style.

Earlier this month, he congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, describing him as a strong and effective leader.

During celebrations marking the 250th Independence Day of the United States in New Delhi, Trump joined virtually and praised Modi in glowing terms.

“India can count on me 100 per cent,” Trump said.

“I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

Last year, while speaking at a summit in Egypt following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Trump also highlighted his ties with India.

“India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top,” he said.

Regional security concerns in focus Apart from trade, the leaders were expected to discuss regional security developments, including tensions in the Middle East and their impact on global energy markets.

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India's concerns over the safety of its seafarers in the Gulf region were also likely to figure in the discussions following recent disruptions linked to developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials said the leaders could also exchange views on the ongoing Iran-US conflict and its implications for regional stability and international shipping routes.

PM Modi’s packed diplomatic schedule Before meeting Trump, PM Modi held a trilateral meeting with Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the summit.

The Prime Minister also met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, defence, information technology and the circular economy.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, PM Modi said: “The talks with Chancellor Merz were very fruitful. We discussed ways to further cement bilateral cooperation by working together in trade, investments, circular economy, defence, IT and more. We also talked about boosting cultural linkages between our nations.”

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‘Trust’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Addressing an outreach session at the G7 Summit, PM Modi emphasised the importance of trust in building resilient global partnerships.

He highlighted India's “humanity-first” approach and pointed to initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance and Mission LiFE as examples of India's global engagement.

The Prime Minister said India’s approach to international cooperation remains rooted in the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the belief that the world is one family.

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