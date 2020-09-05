Trump offers to mediate between India and China, says situation 'very nasty'

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump has repeated an offer to mediate between China and India to lower tensions between the two countries stating that the situation along the India-China border has been "very nasty" and the Chinese are "going at it" much more strongly.

“It’s been a nasty situation.. and we stand ready to help with respect to China and India."

"If we could do anything. We would love to get involved and help and we are talking to both countries about that," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Friday.

When asked if China is bullying India, Trump said that he hoped it is not the case.

"I hope not... But they (China) are certainly going at it. They are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand," Trump said in response to a question.

This is not the first time Trump has offered to mediate in the ongoing tensions along the border with China. In April, the US president had offered to intervene that New Delhi turned down. Trump has previously offered multiple times to try and make peace between India and Pakistan — which India has firmly but politely refused.

