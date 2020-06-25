Trump’s H1-B visa ban may be a boon for global in-house centres

Analysts believe India has been the hotbed for GICs for many years and the work visa ban is expected to further accelerate the momentum. “Companies will expand their India footprint if they are unable to hire in the US. This will reduce the number of senior leaders relocating from the GIC locations to headquarters, ensuring that a critical mass of top technical and domain experts stay at the GICs, driving global roles from India," said Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov.