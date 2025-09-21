Subscribe

Trump says he should get Nobel Prize for ending ‘seven wars’, including India-Pakistan conflict

Trump says he should get Nobel Prize for ending ‘seven wars’, including Infia-Pak conflict

Akriti Anand
Updated21 Sep 2025, 09:25 AM IST
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump speaks at the American Cornerstone Institute's Fourth Annual Founders Dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate in Mount Vernon, V.A., U.S., September 20, 2025.
US President Donald Trump speaks at the American Cornerstone Institute's Fourth Annual Founders Dinner at George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate in Mount Vernon, V.A., U.S., September 20, 2025.(REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize as he spoke about ending "seven wars" -- including the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

According to PTI news agency, Trump said on Saturday that he was told he should win the Nobel Prize if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," Trump said.

The US President repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade. "On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before," he said.

Advertisement

"We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said on Saturday at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner.

'Stopped India-Pak conflict with trade'

Trump was quoted by PTI as saying, "Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that — with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped."

"Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade," the US president claimed.

Advertisement

He added that "like with India, I said, 'look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to fight and they have nuclear weapons. They stopped."

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaTrump says he should get Nobel Prize for ending ‘seven wars’, including India-Pakistan conflict
Read Next Story