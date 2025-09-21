Trump says he should get Nobel Prize for ending ‘seven wars’, including India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize as he spoke about ending "seven wars" -- including the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to PTI news agency, Trump said on Saturday that he was told he should win the Nobel Prize if he could stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I said, 'Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. So they said, 'but if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," Trump said.

The US President repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade. "On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before," he said.

"We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said on Saturday at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner.

'Stopped India-Pak conflict with trade' Trump was quoted by PTI as saying, "Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that — with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped."

"Just look at that. India, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade," the US president claimed.

