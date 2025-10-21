Trump says Middle East allies ready to 'straighten out Hamas' if asked; warns of ‘fast, furious, brutal’ end

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington DC's allies in the Middle East have told him that are willing to go into Gaza and ‘straighten out Hamas' if the organisation does not stop the continued violence in the Gaza Strip even after the ceasefire deal was signed with Israel to bring peace to the Middle East.

“Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and “straighten our Hamas” if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us,” the US President claimed in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold!,” he claimed, adding, “I told these countries, and Israel, “NOT YET!” There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right.”

“If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!,” the US President warned.

Both Israel and Hamas have been accusing each other of breaches of the truce since it was signed eight days ago, with flashes of violence and accusing each other over the return of hostages' bodies, bringing in aid, as well as opening borders.

The US President has issued a similar warning earlier during a press conference. Take a look:

J D Vance in Israel US Vice President J D Vance, meanwhile, is set to meet Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Their meeting is expected to be on the 20-point ceasefire plan by Trump, which will require going beyond the existing ceasefire, which is shaky, to a more concrete one involving the disarmament of Hamas.

The Hamas, whose side in Cairo is being argued by their exiled leader Khalil al-Hayya, is also looking towards the next phase of the truce, as per a report by Reuters.

Hamas' role in Gaza post ceasefire An official from Palestine close to the ceasefire talks has told Reuters that Hamas agreed to a formation of the technocratic Palestinian committee overseen by an international board to manage the affairs in Gaza, with Hamas itself playing no role.

