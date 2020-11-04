Trump says to go to Supreme Court to stop delayed counting of votes

The markets reacted on the news flow with the US Dow December Futures giving up 300 points to trade in the negative. The futures recovered to go back to the green. Bitcoin surged past the 14,000 mark for the first time since 2017 and the Chinese yuan tanked as the initial counting indicating that Trump, a Chinese baiter, wasn’t out of the contest. Betting markets flipped in favour of a Trump victory but the odds look stacked against the incumbent now.