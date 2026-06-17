Trump says US, India ‘very close’ to trade deal, calls PM Modi a ‘tough negotiator’

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, as both sides sought to reset ties strained by trade disputes.

The leaders met to discuss a broad range of issues, including trade negotiations, regional security, maritime stability, energy cooperation and developments in West Asia.

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The meeting began with a warm exchange between the two leaders, who have long maintained a close personal rapport despite recent friction in bilateral ties.

‘Very close’ to finalising trade deal

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What recent development is the US and India trade deal nearing? ⌵ The US and India are reportedly very close to finalizing a trade deal after months of negotiations, with both countries expressing optimism about reaching a breakthrough. 2 Why did Trump call PM Modi a 'tough negotiator'? ⌵ Trump described PM Modi as a 'tough negotiator' to highlight his political acumen and effectiveness in advancing India's interests during trade discussions. 3 How are the US and India working to resolve trade disputes? ⌵ The US and India are engaged in discussions to finalize an interim trade pact aimed at expanding market access and reducing tariff-related disputes. 4 What impact does PM Modi's leadership have on US-India relations according to Trump? ⌵ Trump emphasized that as long as PM Modi is in leadership, the US would continue to support India, reinforcing the personal and political ties between their two nations. 5 Should we expect a US Trade Representative visit to India soon? ⌵ Yes, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to visit India soon to advance negotiations related to the proposed interim trade agreement.

A key focus of the talks was the proposed India-US trade agreement, which both countries have been negotiating for months.

Expressing optimism about the progress, Trump said Washington and New Delhi were nearing a breakthrough.

“We’ve been there for a little while and he’s a very tough negotiator, one of the toughest, actually,” Trump said when asked about the status of the talks.

He added: “We are very close” to a trade deal.

The remarks come as negotiators from both countries continue discussions on an interim trade pact aimed at expanding market access and reducing tariff-related disputes.

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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to visit India later this month to advance the negotiations.

Trump used the occasion to once again praise PM Modi's leadership and negotiating abilities.

“He has been my friend for a long time now,” Trump said.

The US President then offered a characteristically colourful description of the Indian Prime Minister.

“He looks like an angel, but actually, he’s as tough as a killer.”

The comments echoed earlier remarks made by Trump during the summit, when he described Modi as “calm, cool and a total killer.”

India’s growing role in West Asia Trump also highlighted India's increasing geopolitical influence, particularly in West Asia, where tensions have intensified following the ongoing Iran-US conflict.

“India has a big role in West Asia as long as Prime Minister Modi is the leader,” Trump said.

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The remarks came after Modi emphasised the need for peace, stability and uninterrupted maritime trade routes, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump praises Indian investment in US The US President also acknowledged India's growing economic footprint in the United States and credited PM Modi for strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.

“Prime Minister Modi is building a lot in the United States. He is spending a lot of money in the US,” Trump said.

The statement reflected Washington's interest in attracting greater Indian investment while simultaneously expanding bilateral trade.

Effort to rebuild bilateral ties The meeting marked the latest effort by both governments to stabilise relations after a period of strain.

Since January, Washington and New Delhi have stepped up diplomatic engagement, including a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India and ongoing discussions involving officials from both countries.

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The leaders' interaction at the G7 summit was widely viewed as an attempt to move beyond recent disagreements and refocus attention on shared strategic interests.

Trade, security and regional stability on agenda Beyond trade, the talks covered defence cooperation, maritime security, energy ties and developments in West Asia.

Prime Minister Modi reportedly appreciated Trump's efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region and stressed the importance of ensuring the free flow of global commerce through key shipping routes.

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