Trump speaks to PM Modi, says US ambassador to India Sergio Gor

United States President Donald Trump has spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, said in a post on X on Monday, February 2. Sergio Gor said, “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED…”

Sergio Gor said this in a brief social media post without sharing the details. The phone conversation between Trump and PM Modi also happened on a day External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington.

This comes just hours after Donald Trump claimed that India will be buying the Venezuelan oil. Donald Trump said earlier in the day: “India’s coming in and they’re going to be buying Venezuelan oil, as opposed to buying it from Iran. We’ve already made the deal, the concept of that deal.”

The US President had also posted image of a magazine cover which featured him and PM Narendra Modi with the cover saying ‘The Mover and The Shaker’.

The US is set to import the most Venezuelan oil in a year after the Trump administration moved to control the country’s energy supply and pressed oil companies to invest $100 billion in rebuilding the country’s oil infrastructure.

