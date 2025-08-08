Trump tariff impact: How much will India's fuel bill rise if Russian oil imports are stopped? SBI report says THIS

India's crude oil import bill could significantly increase if the country stops importing crude oil from Russia, according to a report by State Bank of India (SBI).

Advertisement

If India halted oil imports from Russia for the rest of FY26, the fuel bill might increase by $9 billion in FY26 and $11.7 billion in FY27 due to the increase in prices, ANI reported, citing the SBI study.

This report comes amid the US imposing an additional 25% tariff on all Indian goods and penalties for India's purchases from Russia. US President Donald Trump has said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved.

The White House on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The Trump administration cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India's ongoing imports of Russian oil.

Advertisement

Role of Russian oil in India’s imports India’s reliance on Russian crude oil has grown since 2022. Russia's share of India's total oil imports surged from just 1.7 per cent in FY20 to 35.1 per cent in FY25, making Russia its largest oil supplier.

This shift was largely driven by the availability of discounted Russian oil, capped at $60 per barrel, a move to ensure energy security, after Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow and avoided its supplies following the invasion of Ukraine.

India imported 88 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude from Russia in FY25, out of its total oil imports of 245 MMT, the news report said.

Prior to the Ukraine war, Iraq was India's top crude supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

Impact of halting Russian oil imports "If India stopped oil imports from Russia during the rest of FY26, then India's fuel bill might increase by only USD 9 billion,” SBI stated in the report.

This would be a direct consequence of having to buy more expensive oil from other countries. Furthermore, if all countries were to stop buying Russian oil, which accounts for 10 per cent of the world’s crude supply, global oil prices could rise by as much as 10 per cent, provided no other countries increase their production.

India’s strategy to mitigate impact Despite the potential increase in import bill, the SBI report highlighted that India's diversified supply network and established contracts with other oil-producing nations may help cushion the impact.

Advertisement

India has diversified its oil sources to about 40 countries, including new suppliers like Guyana, Brazil, and Canada, adding to the country's energy security.

Additionally, Indian refiners have annual contracts with its traditional Middle Eastern producers, which allow flexibility to request additional supplies each month, ANI reported.

Since the imposition of sanctions on Russia, refiners have also turned to crude suppliers in the United States, West Africa, and Azerbaijan.

Also Read | Oil Heads for Worst Run Since 2021 as Traders Discount US Curbs