Trump tariffs: Govt plans relief package for exporters amid 50% US duties on India, says report

The central government is planning a relief package to help support exporters impacted by United States President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, according to an India Today report citing sources.

Advertisement

The report added that discussions are on to formulate schemes to support affected sectors such as apparel and textiles, and gems and jewellery, which hold the lion's share of India's exports pie. Other sectors that could get relief include agricultural exports, chemicals, engineering products, footwear, marine exports and leather industry, it added.

What kind of package can the industry expect? Sources told the publication that the temporary schemes could help address the liquidity crunch, especially for MSMEs who require capital amid longer payments timelines from foreign buyers. A

One of the measures would be credit lines for exporters to continue daily operations, the sources added.

Another important factor is to curtail job loss as majority of the workers in these industries are employed in small towns.

Advertisement

According to officials, the package may be modelled on the lines of the Centre's relief roll-out during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the MSME sector got a ₹ 20 lakh crore package to continue operations and preserve jobs, the report said.

20 lakh crore package to continue operations and preserve jobs, the report said. Further, the government is expected to push ahead with its plan for the Export Promotion Mission, announced in the Union Budget 2025, with a view to expand Indian exports into other major markets and reduce dependence on the traditional trading partners. US tariff counter: What is India's strategy for outreach? India plans to counter the US tariffs through dedicated outreach programmes in 40 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain, South Korea, Turkiye, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK, an official told PTI last month.

Advertisement

According to the official, India already has export ties with more than 220 countries. However, the 40 importing countries listed for outreach hold the real key to diversification. The official added that India's Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) will be the “backbone” in the diversification strategy.

Also Read | Mumbai Police step up security for Ganpati Visarjan amid ‘RDX’ scare

Trump tariffs impact: Which sectors to be hit big? Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian imports into the US, have doubled from 25 per cent since April, to 50 per cent from August 27, after he imposed “punishment” for oil purchases from Russia amid the Ukraine invasion.

Domestic sectors that are set to feel the heat include, textiles and clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, animal products, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.

Advertisement