Mint Explainer | Will Trump’s tariff war push India closer to Russia and China?
Summary
As Trump targets India with tariffs and tough talk, New Delhi faces a foreign policy dilemma. Could worsening US ties revive old alliances with Russia and China?
Trump 2.0 was expected to be good for India. But after early promise, ties have unexpectedly soured. Mint examines the sudden reversal, what India should do next, and whether recent developments could strengthen the Russia-India-China (RIC) axis.
