The Trump administration had originally imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium in 2018, citing national security concerns under Section 232 of US trade law. On 12 March 2025, Trump removed all country-specific exemptions and raised the aluminium tariff to 25%. Less than three months later, the US further doubled these tariffs to 50% for both metals, with the revised rates taking effect from 4 June.