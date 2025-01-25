The week in charts: Trumponomics, MSME boost, tax cut hopes
Summary
- Every week, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
US president Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders on his first day that have left investors on the edge. Meanwhile, small businesses are likely to receive a financial boost in the budget, while India’s top IT firms have reported subdued December-quarter earnings.