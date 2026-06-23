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Trump tells why American farmers are happy over unfrozen Iranian funds: ‘Money will be used to...’

Trump tells why American farmers are happy over unfrozen Iranian funds: ‘Money will be used to...’

Akriti Anand
Published23 Jun 2026, 04:48 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump shared details about the outcome the Iran-US talks which were held in Switzerland and said on Monday (local time) that unfrozen Iranian funds would be spent exclusively on US agricultural goods, including corn and soybeans bought from American farmers.

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About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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