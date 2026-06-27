Trump thanks India as Hyderabad renames road near US consulate to Donald Trump Avenue: Details here

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) thanked India for honouring him, the first US president, with the naming of Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad.

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared an image of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka unveiling a ceremonial plaque. He wrote, “The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you!”

Telangana celebrates Freedom 250 event, renames road to Donald Trump Avenue Earlier this week, Telangana Deputy CM and Sergio Gor jointly unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad to "Donald Trump Avenue" during a gala reception marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence, ANI reported.

The unveiling ceremony occurred on Tuesday during the "Freedom 250" event, which was held to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the United States, bringing together senior diplomats, government officials, and leaders from the business, aerospace, defence, and technology sectors.

Presiding over the event were Sergio Gor and Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka. The event highlighted the increasing strategic and economic partnership between New Delhi and Washington. The celebrations were also attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams.

Addressing the event, Gor lauded Hyderabad's growing importance in the bilateral relationship and underscored the region's contribution to strategic cooperation. He added, "Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum."

The US Ambassador to India also referred to the economic cooperation between New Delhi and Washington and added, "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over $20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."

A statement issued on the occasion noted that the special designation by the Government of Telangana honours the United States and reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening US-India engagement.

Why did the Telangana government propose renaming the road? The decision to rename the road marks the first step in a broader initiative to name prominent roads after personalities and organisations that are recognised globally. The proposal to rename the road adjoining the consulate was announced last year by CM Revanth Reddy's government. At the time, the government announced that a key road near the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad would be renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue.'

The Revanth Reddy government has launched an initiative to name key roads after globally recognised personalities and organisations as part of its efforts to position Telangana as a centre for innovation-led development.

Officials said the programme seeks to showcase the state's engagement with international leaders, companies, and institutions while also underscoring its emphasis on infrastructure and economic growth.

List of other roads being renamed in Telangana Apart from Donald Trump Avenue, the state government has decided to rename some other roads as well. This includes the renaming of an upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, PTI reported.

The Telangana government additionally said a prominent stretch will be named 'Google Street' to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps. The road along Google's upcoming campus, set to be the company's largest outside the US, in Hyderabad's Financial District, will receive the recognition.