Trump thanks Prime Minister Modi for his greetings on America’s Independence Day

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on America’s 244th Independence Day saying “America loves India!"

“Thank you my friend. America loves India!" Trump said in a Twitter post which was in response to Modi’s message earlier in the evening.

In his message, Modi had underlined the similarities between India and the US noting that both countries were democracies and cherished the freedom and human enterprise that is represented by 4 July.

“I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse," Modi wrote in his Twitter message.

The US has been one of the most vocal supporters of India in its ongoing tensions with China along the border. Trump last week said the Chinese aggression along the line of actual control border between the two countries represented a pattern in the behaviour of China towards its neighbours. And earlier, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said the US was moving it’s troops out of Europe and looking at “rebalancing“ them in Asia given China’s aggressive actions towards its neighbours including India.

In February, India had hosted Trump and his wife US First Lady Melania Trump on a two day visit. Modi had accompanied Trump on his visit to Ahmedabad where he and Trump addressed a public meeting at the Motera Stadium with more than 100,000 people in attendance.

In April, India had lifted a ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, seen by some as helpful in the treatment of patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease and sent consignments of the medicine to the US. Trump had responded with the message that the US would not forget this gesture. In recent days, India has received ventilators from the US required for cases of patients with severe covid-19 symptoms.

