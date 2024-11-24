Trump’s tariff proposal opens opportunity for India: Virmani
SummaryUS President-elect Trump's potential import tariffs may open opportunities for India to increase its market share as companies look to relocate supply chains from China.
New Delhi: US President-elect Donald Trump’s pre-election threat of stepping up import tariffs could translate into an opportunity for India to capture a larger share of the US market in the medium term as it could accelerate the re-orientation of global supply chains away from China, federal policy think tank NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani said in an interview.