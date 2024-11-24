Trump’s tariff proposal opens opportunity for India: Virmani

“I am not saying this (increase in tariff) is going to happen, but if it happens, this is the economic effect. There would be a whole bunch of short-term effects, but in the medium term, US importers will look for alternative sources—South East Asia, India and Mexico. Recent history shows that Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico and India have been the biggest beneficiaries of the taxes imposed by the US on Chinese imports in 2018. So, US imports could go up from these countries if it happens. Our biggest opportunity and challenge is to get as much of that extra as possible," said Virmani.