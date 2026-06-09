Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee struck down: Expert says ‘sigh of relief but…’ | Why it matters for Indians

President Donald Trump's plan to charge employers a $100,000 fee for sponsoring foreign workers under the H-1B visa programme was blocked by a US federal judge on Monday.
US District Judge Richard Stearns ruled that the proposed payments for H-1B visa applications introduced through a September 2025 proclamation violated the principle of separation of powers.
Stearns' ruling came six months after a federal judge in Washington, DC, backed the Trump administration in a similar lawsuit brought by the US Chamber of Commerce. The judge ruled that Congress had given the president the power to impose the proposed $100,000 fee on employers hiring foreign workers.
The H-1B visa programme allows employers to petition for high-skilled foreign workers to temporarily fill positions in speciality occupations that require at least a bachelor's degree.
In petitioning for an H-1B worker, the employer must submit an application, certified by the US Department of Labour, that employment of the H-1B worker will not negatively affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed US workers, according to the State of California Department of Justice.
The US Congress limits the number of H-1B visas available each year for most private employers, with the current cap set at 65,000, with an exemption of 20,000 for individuals with a master's degree or higher.
In September 2025, Trump issued a proclamation introducing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications.
Trump and his allies argued that the programme has been exploited to bypass or lay off American workers in favour of hiring foreign employees for lower wages.
"Abuses of the H-1B program present a national security threat by discouraging Americans from pursuing careers in science and technology, risking American leadership in these fields," Trump contended in his proclamation.
"All stakeholders connected with H-1B visas will heave a sigh of relief after the court order, but one wonders if this is truly the end of the matter," Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora, told PTI.
He, however, struck a note of caution, saying the US administration might still create hurdles for H-1B visa holders through procedural matters that may not run afoul of the law.
"If the executive branch wishes to impose impediments on H-1B visa holders, as per the administration's stated policy preferences, then they might still be able to do so through procedural means that do not run afoul of US law," he said, citing the recent tussle between the administration and the judiciary.
Indian nationals account for the vast majority (roughly 70-72%) of all H-1B visas issued. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. And, hence, the ruling is particularly significant for Indian professionals.
The proposed $100,000 fee could have made H-1B hiring substantially more expensive, prompting many employers to scale back or reconsider sponsoring foreign professionals.
The ruling brings relief to both employers and Indian professionals - engineers, software developers, researchers, doctors and other skilled workers - seeking H1B visa.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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