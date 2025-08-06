Trump’s 50% tariff is economic blackmail, attempt to bully India into unfair trade deal: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India over the purchase of Russian oil, and called it economic blackmail.

“Trump’s 50% tariff is economic blackmail - an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal,” said Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, further stated that “PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people”.

A post made by Rahul Gandhi on Trump tariffs.

Trump's latest order has now taken the total tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said it is pure and simple blackmail by America.

"It is surprising that we have reached this spot, where we can be bullied around by a superpower," said Khera, adding, "We hope that no negotiation which undermines our interests takes place."

New tariffs to come into effect after 21 days Trump signed an executive order imposing additional tariff — Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation — over and above the 25 per cent levy, which comes into effect on August 7.

"The ad valorem duty imposed in section 2 of this order shall be in addition to any other duties, fees, taxes, exactions, and charges applicable to such imports, unless subject to existing or future actions under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, in which case the ad valorem duty imposed in this order shall not apply," the order reads.

The additional levy will come into effect after 21 days or August 27.

"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil. Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent," it said.

Trump warns against retaliation The US President also warned against retaliation for the action, saying he may modify this order to ensure the efficacy of the actions.

“Should a foreign country retaliate against the United States in response to this action, I may modify this order to ensure the efficacy of the actions herein ordered. Should the Government of the Russian Federation or a foreign country impacted by this order take significant steps to address the national emergency described in section 1 of this order and align sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic matters, I may further modify this order,” reads the order.

India reacts to US imposing addition tariff Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.