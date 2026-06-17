Trump heaps praise for PM Modi at G7: ‘Calm, cool, and a total killer, I am not’

US President Donald Trump was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit happening in France. During their high-profile encounter at the G7 leaders' lunch on Wednesday, Trump characterised PM Modi as "calm", "cool" and a "total killer".

This was just before the two leaders were scheduled to sit down for a bilateral meeting, their first in over 16 months.

"Unlike PM Modi, who’s calm, cool & a total killer…I am not…look at him," Trump was quoted by several reports as saying. Trump has repeatedly leveraged the expression to emphasise that, behind closed doors, PM Modi is an incredibly astute political strategist and an uncompromising negotiator.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Trump say about PM Modi during their meeting at the G7 Summit? ⌵ Trump praised PM Modi, calling him 'calm', 'cool', and a 'total killer', highlighting Modi’s skills as a political strategist and negotiator. 2 Why does Trump refer to PM Modi as a 'total killer'? ⌵ Trump uses the term 'total killer' to underscore PM Modi's astute negotiating abilities and his effectiveness in political strategy. 3 How did PM Modi's diplomatic schedule look prior to his meeting with Trump at the G7? ⌵ Before meeting Trump, PM Modi held trilateral talks with Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen and met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss trade and cooperation. 4 Should India expect a new trade agreement with the US after the G7 meeting? ⌵ Yes, discussions on expediting a proposed trade agreement between India and the US were a major focus of the meeting, with officials expressing optimism about reaching an interim deal. 5 What role did Trump suggest India would play in West Asia? ⌵ Trump indicated that India, under PM Modi's leadership, will play a significant role in West Asia, emphasizing Modi's importance in regional discussions.

He later described PM Modi as an “angel”, a “very tough negotiator” and “the most beautiful-looking man.”

In a press meet held after the bilateral talks between Trump and PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026, the US President said, “...He's a very tough negotiator... You look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as he is a killer... But he looks so good.”

“So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA. We had 'Howdy Modi' in Houston. The stadium was full...” Trump said.

The US President also hinted at a trip to India he may be planning soon. “We'll be going to India sometime in the future,” Trump said.

He added, "As long as I am President, they (India) have a great friend in the White House...Everyone here loves India and they have tremendous respect for this [PM Narendra Modi] man."

Trump added, “He's spending a lot of money in the United States, so we appreciate that—jobs. I just want to say he's been my friend for a long time now, and we've always had a great relationship.”