Trump heaps praise for PM Modi at G7: ‘Calm, cool, and a total killer, I am not’

US President Donald Trump was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit happening in France. During their high-profile encounter at the G7 leaders' lunch on Wednesday, Trump characterised PM Modi as "calm", "cool" and a "total killer".

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This was just before the two leaders were scheduled to sit down for a bilateral meeting, their first in over 16 months.

"Unlike PM Modi, who’s calm, cool & a total killer…I am not…look at him," Trump was quoted by several reports as saying. Trump has repeatedly leveraged the expression to emphasise that, behind closed doors, PM Modi is an incredibly astute political strategist and an uncompromising negotiator.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Trump say about PM Modi during their meeting at the G7 Summit? ⌵ Trump praised PM Modi, calling him 'calm', 'cool', and a 'total killer', highlighting Modi’s skills as a political strategist and negotiator. 2 Why does Trump refer to PM Modi as a 'total killer'? ⌵ Trump uses the term 'total killer' to underscore PM Modi's astute negotiating abilities and his effectiveness in political strategy. 3 How did PM Modi's diplomatic schedule look prior to his meeting with Trump at the G7? ⌵ Before meeting Trump, PM Modi held trilateral talks with Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen and met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss trade and cooperation. 4 Should India expect a new trade agreement with the US after the G7 meeting? ⌵ Yes, discussions on expediting a proposed trade agreement between India and the US were a major focus of the meeting, with officials expressing optimism about reaching an interim deal. 5 What role did Trump suggest India would play in West Asia? ⌵ Trump indicated that India, under PM Modi's leadership, will play a significant role in West Asia, emphasizing Modi's importance in regional discussions.

He later described PM Modi as an “angel”, a “very tough negotiator” and “the most beautiful-looking man.”

In a press meet held after the bilateral talks between Trump and PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026, the US President said, “...He's a very tough negotiator... You look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as he is a killer... But he looks so good.”

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“So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA. We had 'Howdy Modi' in Houston. The stadium was full...” Trump said.

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The US President also hinted at a trip to India he may be planning soon. “We'll be going to India sometime in the future,” Trump said.

He added, "As long as I am President, they (India) have a great friend in the White House...Everyone here loves India and they have tremendous respect for this [PM Narendra Modi] man."

Trump added, “He's spending a lot of money in the United States, so we appreciate that—jobs. I just want to say he's been my friend for a long time now, and we've always had a great relationship.”

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When asked if he expects India to play any role in West Asia, US President Donald Trump said, "Yes, I do. I think India plays a big role in everything. As long as he [PM Narendra Modi] is the leader, India is going to play a big role

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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