Trump's India visit expected next year, says Sergio Gor, rules out trip during US midterm election

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said an official visit by US President Donald Trump to India is expected to take place next year rather than during the US midterm election period.

"It's not any time during the midterms. It has to be sometime next year... We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later," the diplomat stated, according to ANI.

Advertisement

PM Modi to visit US in December for G20: Gor Earlier, on May 23, Gor said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had, on behalf of President Donald Trump, formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House in the near future. The invitation was conveyed during Rubio's visit to India from May 23 to 26.

Gor also mentioned Washington would "love to have" PM Modi visit the United States again. "Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him... We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20," Gor said.

The 2026 G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15, marking the first time the United States will host the summit since 2009.

Advertisement

US, India trade deal update On the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor also expressed confidence that the proposed interim India-US trade agreement would be finalised "sooner rather than later".

He added that Trump remains actively engaged in strengthening India-US bilateral ties and stressed the need to institutionalise regular ministerial-level meetings of the Quad.

Speaking about the proposed interim India-US trade agreement, Gor said discussions were progressing well despite the complexity of the deal, which covers thousands of provisions and requires extensive legal review.

He said the agreement was in its final stages, with most of the work already completed, adding that only a few issues remained on both sides and that just the final “1 per cent of the deal” was yet to be concluded, as per PTI.

Advertisement

"Ambassador Greer has the President's full confidence, and so we are getting close to finalising that. But these things are complex legal matters, and this is not one page. We have thousands of items between our two nations that we are working on. And so the fact that we've gone so far, that is a great sign for the relationship, and I am hopeful that we will be able to wrap this up sooner rather than later," he stated, according to ANI.

Gor further expressed confidence in the strength of India-US ties, saying the bilateral relationship continues to be driven by the close personal rapport between Trump and PM Modi.

"People ask, Why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, the European trade deal took 20 years. So no matter what, as long as we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he mentioned.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the ambitious goal set by Trump and PM Modi to raise bilateral trade between the two countries to USD 500 billion.

"What President Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced as a bilateral trade goal of USD 500 billion over the next few years, that's an astounding number that is unmatched. We are ready to do so much with India. India exports more to the United States than anywhere else by far," Gor said.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X