Trump's Truth Social beats Twitter, TikTok on Apple Store, says Elon Musk

The Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform, TRUTH Social, was formally launched last month
Donald Trump permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot
Former US President Donal Trump's social media platform 'Truth Social' is on the top spot on the Apple Store, Elon Musk shared a post on Wednesday. The billionaire wrote, "Truth Social is currently beating Twitter and TikTok on the Apple Store.
It remains unclear what Musk was implying through that post. However, on Tuesday (IST), after Musk took over the microblogging site Twitter, Trump told Fox News that he would never return to the platform.
Twitter announced it agreed to be acquired by Musk for $44 billion. But Trump said he will formally join his own TRUTH Social over the next seven days as planned.
"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH...I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," the former US President said in a statement. Trump told the US media website he will begin "TRUTHing" over the next week.
The Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform, TRUTH Social, was formally launched last month. Former Republican Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is the company’s CEO.
Trump permanently suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Twitter deemed a number of his tweets connected to the violent protests as inflammatory and warned of "the risk of further incitement of violence."
When asked whether a Musk-owned Twitter could be competition to TRUTH, Trump told Fox News that he feels it would be a positive development in the social media space.
