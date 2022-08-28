'Trunnels' In India: Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari to build tree tunnel

Have you been on a trip with trees on both sides of a road? Apart from providing a respite from the scorching heat, the greenery gives a soothing effect. Mahindra Group Chairman has shared a video of a beautiful tree tunnel - also known as a "Trunnel". He has tagged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Twitter asking him if trees can be planted on the rural roads being built.

