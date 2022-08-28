Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  'Trunnels' In India: Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari to build tree tunnel

'Trunnels' In India: Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari to build tree tunnel

'Trunnels' In India: Many users shared glimpses of such roads from India.
1 min read . 01:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • Anand Mahindra has tagged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Twitter asking him if trees can be planted on the rural roads being built

Have you been on a trip with trees on both sides of a road? Apart from providing a respite from the scorching heat, the greenery gives a soothing effect. Mahindra Group Chairman has shared a video of a beautiful tree tunnel - also known as a "Trunnel". He has tagged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Twitter asking him if trees can be planted on the rural roads being built.

I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?" Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Many users shared glimpses of such roads from India. A user commented, “Sir, there is a road between the Paunta Saheb and Dehradun, covered with trees, I drove many times though (through) it."

Another user wrote, "This type of tunnel are more beautifully located on Omkareshwar road." 

 "At some places in Kashmir we do have roads covered by Deodhar trees on both side - those are beautiful," added another user.

 "At some places in Kashmir we do have roads covered by Deodhar trees on both side - those are beautiful," added another user.

 

 

