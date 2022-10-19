Truss says she is a fighter, not a quitter as she confronts MPs

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss claimed to be “a fighter, not a quitter”, as she faced lawmakers for the first time since she fired her finance minister and backtracked her promises
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Embattled UK premier Liz Truss said she is “a fighter, not a quitter", as she faced lawmakers for the first time since she fired her finance minister and was forced to junk most of the economic program she came to power promising to deliver.
Embattled UK premier Liz Truss said she is “a fighter, not a quitter", as she faced lawmakers for the first time since she fired her finance minister and was forced to junk most of the economic program she came to power promising to deliver.
“I am somebody who’s prepared to front up," she said during her weekly question-and-answer session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. “The right thing to do is make changes, as I’ve made."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I am somebody who’s prepared to front up," she said during her weekly question-and-answer session in the House of Commons on Wednesday. “The right thing to do is make changes, as I’ve made."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
#PMQs for the chaos sparked by her government's mini-budget but says the 'right thing to do is to... get on with the job' https://t.co/Usqck8CJ0u pic.twitter.com/JfGw1P3mcL
#PMQs for the chaos sparked by her government's mini-budget but says the 'right thing to do is to... get on with the job' https://t.co/Usqck8CJ0u pic.twitter.com/JfGw1P3mcL
Support for Truss and her ruling Conservative has plunged to record depths following her program of tax cuts announced on Sept. 23, which triggered a rise in borrowing costs and higher mortgage rates. Newly-installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of the policies to restore financial stability, but also put the Conservatives on course to impose another round of punishing austerity on Britons already struggling with a cost-of living crisis.
Support for Truss and her ruling Conservative has plunged to record depths following her program of tax cuts announced on Sept. 23, which triggered a rise in borrowing costs and higher mortgage rates. Newly-installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of the policies to restore financial stability, but also put the Conservatives on course to impose another round of punishing austerity on Britons already struggling with a cost-of living crisis.
The debacle has left Truss clinging to power, with her own MPs openly plotting to oust her just weeks after she entered 10 Downing Street. As she address Parliament, the prime minister was under intense pressure to show her party she can regain control.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The debacle has left Truss clinging to power, with her own MPs openly plotting to oust her just weeks after she entered 10 Downing Street. As she address Parliament, the prime minister was under intense pressure to show her party she can regain control.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Truss Faces Tory Rebellion If She Scraps UK Pensions Pledge
Truss Faces Tory Rebellion If She Scraps UK Pensions Pledge
Labour leader Keir Starmer -- whose party is riding high in the polls ahead of a likely election in 2024 -- skewered Truss with a list of policies she had announced and then been forced to scrap. After each item, he was joined in a chant of “gone" with his MPs.
Labour leader Keir Starmer -- whose party is riding high in the polls ahead of a likely election in 2024 -- skewered Truss with a list of policies she had announced and then been forced to scrap. After each item, he was joined in a chant of “gone" with his MPs.
Truss is braced for further challenges to her authority from within the ruling Conservative Party in the coming days, but she has been helped by the lack of an obvious successor. Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt -- both defeated by Truss in the Tory leadership contest over the summer -- are privately being discussed by MPs as potential candidates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Truss is braced for further challenges to her authority from within the ruling Conservative Party in the coming days, but she has been helped by the lack of an obvious successor. Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt -- both defeated by Truss in the Tory leadership contest over the summer -- are privately being discussed by MPs as potential candidates.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.