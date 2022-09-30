Trust deficit and productivity paranoia hampering Hybrid Work Model: Survey

48% of employees and 53% of managers surveyed feel they’re already burned out at work, so prioritization must go beyond simply reordering an overflowing to-do list.
Covid has changed the way employees work and may have stopped considering work is worship. Priorities, identities, worldview have witnessed a pragmatic shift towards health, family and self love. Hence, according to Microsoft's work trend index even as employees feel hybrid model has made them more productive employers are suffering from productivity paranoia.
The survey was conducted among 20,006 workers across 11 markets, including India, Australia, New Zealand; Asia-Pacific, China between July 7, 2022, and August 2, 2022.
The survey has revealed a big disconnect between leaders and employees when it comes to hybrid work. The strain is clear: in an average week, 42% of participants multitasked during meetings by actively sending an email or ping—and that doesn’t include practices like reading incoming emails and pings, working in non-meeting files, or web activity. At the same time, 85% of leaders say that the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive..
Data suggests, meetings are still consuming a lion’s share of our time. The survey found that the number of meetings per week had increased by 153% globally for the average Microsoft Teams user since the start of the pandemic and overlapping meetings (being double-booked) increased by 46% per person in the past year.
According to the survey, despite an increased work-load and fluid work timing, there is a trust deficit as managers are more likely to say they struggle to trust their employees to do their best work (49% vs. 36%) and report that they have less visibility into the work their employees do (54% vs. 38%). And as employees feel the pressure to “prove" they’re working, digital overwhelm is soaring.
48% of employees and 53% of managers surveyed feel they’re already burned out at work, so prioritization must go beyond simply reordering an overflowing to-do list.
The post Covid employee sentiment has changed and needs a good reason to travel to work for managing objectives and targets. Amid hybrid work model, ‘the biggest opportunity for business leaders is to reimagine the role of the office and create clarity around why, when, and how often teams should gather in person,’
According to the survey, “despite the digital overload, people are making flexible work their own, taking control of their time and reshaping the workday. Productivity patterns in Outlook show people are becoming more intentional about taking breaks, avoiding double booking, and establishing meeting-free work blocks."
