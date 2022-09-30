Trust deficit and productivity paranoia hampering Hybrid Work Model: Survey

The survey has revealed a big disconnect between leaders and employees when it comes to hybrid work. The strain is clear: in an average week, 42% of participants multitasked during meetings by actively sending an email or ping—and that doesn’t include practices like reading incoming emails and pings, working in non-meeting files, or web activity. At the same time, 85% of leaders say that the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive..

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}