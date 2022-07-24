CBDT observes 163rd anniversary of Income Tax3 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:02 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman observed that the reforms introduced by the government in recent years have ensured a trust-based tax system.
The 163rd anniversary of Income Tax Day was observed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and all its field offices across India on Sunday, the Ministry of Finance said.