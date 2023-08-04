‘Truth always triumphs’: Rahul Gandhi exults as SC stays conviction in Modi surname case2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname case, allowing his reinstatement as MP. Opposition leaders hail verdict.
The Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case on Friday, paving the way for a reinstatement as MP. The former lawmaker thanked people for their support after the verdict, insisting that the truth would always win.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message