The Supreme Court stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case on Friday, paving the way for a reinstatement as MP. The former lawmaker thanked people for their support after the verdict, insisting that the truth would always win.

“Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai (Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after), My path is clear. I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work. I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support," the ousted MP said.

“Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India," Gandhi had tweeted soon after the verdict.

Opposition leaders have hailed the SC verdict and efforts to reinstate Gandhi are already underway. The Congress leader had been disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24 following notification of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Lok Sabha speaker can now revive his membership on his own or upon Gandhi's call for restoration of status.

“It's a happy day...I will write and speak to Lok Sabha Speaker today itself. This is the victory of truth. This will prove costly for Prime Minister," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI soon after the verdict.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge meanwhile dubbed it a victory of the people.

"The person who fights for truth, for the country's interest, to strengthen the country, for the youth of the country, against rising prices, the person who fights and makes people aware, who walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and met various people, I think their prayers are with us and it is, therefore, victory of the people," the Congress president said.

(With inputs from agencies)