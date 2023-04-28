'Truth always wins!': Sooraj Pancholi after acquittal in Jiah Khan suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi exulted on Friday after a special CBI court aquitted him of all charges in the Jiah Khan's suicide case. The development came after nearly 10 years, with his housing staff later distributed sweets to the paparazzi. The special court cited ‘paucity of evidence’ as the reason behind his acquittal in the abetment of suicide charge.

“The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back. It took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age. I don't know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world," he wrote.

Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home in June 2013. The police had booked Pancholi - son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab - on the basis of a letter purportedly written by Khan. He had allegedly been in a relationship with the actor and was arrested under section 306 of the IPC.

Her mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. She claimed that Jia her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

In October 2013, Rabia had moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. The CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014.

