'Truth always wins!': Sooraj Pancholi after acquittal in Jiah Khan suicide case

'Truth always wins!': Sooraj Pancholi after acquittal in Jiah Khan suicide case2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:22 PM IST
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abatement charges in Jiah Khan's suicide case after almost 10 years.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi exulted on Friday after a special CBI court aquitted him of all charges in the Jiah Khan's suicide case. The development came after nearly 10 years, with his housing staff later distributed sweets to the paparazzi. The special court cited ‘paucity of evidence’ as the reason behind his acquittal in the abetment of suicide charge.
