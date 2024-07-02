‘Truth can be expunged in Modi’s world’, Rahul Gandhi on portions of 1st Lok Sabha speech erased

Hours after significant parts of LoP's Lok Sabha speech got deleted, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the truth can be expunged in the world of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but not in real life.

“In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth,” Gandhi told media persons in Parliament complex.

The Congress leader responded to questions about his remarks during the Monday discussion on the Motion of Thanks at the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

During his first address as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi delivered a scathing critique of the BJP, accusing its leaders of fostering communal divisions.

His comments sparked significant uproar from the ruling party's members and prompted an uncommon response from the prime minister, who condemned Gandhi for labelling the entire Hindu community as violent.

JP Nadda—Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha— on Monday, said the former Congress chief lied in the Parliament on many counts, including matters that concern the country’s "hardworking farmers and brave armed forces".

“First day, worst show! Lies + Hindu hatred = Rahul Gandhi Ji in Parliament. Third Time Fail LoP has a knack for agitated, flawed logic. His speech today has shown that neither has he understood the mandate of 2024 (his third successive loss) nor does he have any humility," Nadda wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Who attacks Hindus while professing brotherhood to all. Who disparages the Indian Army’s bravery, while expressing concern for their welfare. Who tears up Cabinet decisions while preaching respect for the Constitution. Welcome to the politics of the Congress Party.”

On the other hand, BJP leader Kangana Ranaut suggested the Congress leader should immediately seek some “therapy sessions”.

“Apart from all the irresponsible statements that Rahul Gandhi ji made in his first speech as the leader of opposition, he also mentioned that he is not one Rahul infact there are two of him, one will now live for the constitution and the other one …. The other one he has KILLED,” she said.