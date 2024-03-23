Asked about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar said: 'Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail.'

In a fresh jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar said the Delhi Chief Minister's arrest shows that "truth has prevailed".

Asked about Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, Chandrashekar told the media, "Truth has prevailed, I welcome him to the Tihar jail," says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar when asked about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the policy-linked money laundering case."

Old Rivalry at Play — Repeated Jibes at Kejriwal, K Kavitha Chandrashekhar had in a letter to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, asked her to "come clean" in the Delhi excise policy case and not shield Kejriwal.

The letter came on March 19, a day after the ED alleged that Kavitha paid ₹100 crore to top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to get benefits of the new Delhi excise policy.

“The truth has prevailed… the political witch hunt has fallen flat, all your karmas are coming back to you. You always thought you were untouchable... But you forget this new Bharat, the law is stronger and powerful than ever... You will have to face the power of truth," Hindustan Times quoted Chandrashekhar as saying in the letter.

Calling Kejriwal, the "king of corruption", Chandrashekhar said BRS looted thousands of crores from people. "All your corrupt associates, including the king of corruption, Arvind Kejriwal, are going to be exposed... Thousands of crores that you and your party have looted and stacked in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Germany will all be out in the open," the alleged conman said.

Earlier on March 16, Chandrasekhar claimed 'threats by Arvind Kejriwal' and said he is being pressured to withdraw his complaint against the AAP chief. He also named Satyendar Jain and the new jail superintendent, alleging that he is being tortured at the jail.

Jain was Minister (Jail) during this period in the AAP government.

The matter is being investigated by the CBI and the request for prosecution sanction had come through the Directorate of Vigilance GNCTD, to the LG, who is the competent authority in the matter.

Apart from Satyendra Jain and Raj Kumar, Sukesh had also accused Sandeep Goel and one Mukesh Prasad of extorting ₹12.50 crore in various tranches during 2019-22 from him.

Prior to this too, in April 2023 Chandrashekar claimed he had chats to prove that Kejriwal made a payment of ₹15 crore to the BRS office in Telangana.

"The chat will clearly show and confirm your (Kejriwal) nexus with the 'South Group' and leader of the TRS, who is under investigation in Liquor Gate. Also, the chat will show how the Leader of TRS instructs the delivery of the 15 Crores @ 15 Kg ghee to an associate AP @ Arun Pillai, who kept the boxes of cash in a black Range Rover Sport with an MLC sticker on the front windshield parked inside the TRS, Headquarter," Chandrashekhar said according to newswire ANI.

Why is Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Jail? Chandrasekhar is accused of cheating and extortion by Aditi Singh, wife of former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. He was arrested by the ED on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), according to an ANI report.

Aditi Singh has alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates took money from her after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband while he was lodged in Rohini jail, it added.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife, Leena Maria Paul, were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2023 for their alleged role in the case.

