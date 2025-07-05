‘Truth is, even after living 30 years in Mumbai…’: MNS chief Sushil Kedia ‘withdraws’ remark made over Marathi language

The MNS chief and prominent investor, Sushil Kedia, has withdrawn his previous remarks about the Marathi language, explaining that his tweet was made in a state of stress.

In a post on X, Kedia wrote, “I request Raj Thackeray Ji to consider my humble submission.”

“My tweet happened in the wrong state of mind under stress, and further, it is getting manipulated and misinterpreted to suit the interests of people who want to be in any controversy. Having come under pressure from the violence inflicted on those who do not know Marathi, I ended up overreacting. I realise I must take back my reactions and withdraw. Truth is, even after living over 30 years in Mumbai, the level of efficiency that a native Marathi-born can have, we'll not be able to achieve,” Kedia said.

Kedia's office vandalised Meanwhile, Police noted that unidentified persons vandalised the office of investor Sushil Kedia in the Worli area of Mumbai.

Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official said, as reported by PTI. “The attackers were raising slogans in support of Marathi and praising Raj Thackeray,” he said.

Earlier, the founder of a Mumbai-based investment service had approached police for protection after getting threats for challenging Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on the Marathi language issue.

Prominent investor Sushil Kedia said that he will not learn Marathi as a protest against the “gross misconduct” of the MNS chief.

“I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?” Kedia posted on X.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande responded, advising Kedia to focus on his business. “Do business if you're a businessman; don't try to act like our father. If you insult Marathi in Maharashtra, you'll get a slap on the ear, otherwise, stay in your lane, Mehta or whoever. That's all for now.” Deshpande posted on X.