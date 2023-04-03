‘Truth is my weapon’ to fight against ‘Mitrkaal’, Rahul Gandhi after bail in ‘Modi surname’ case2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi has frequently accused the central government of working to benefit its friends in the business world at the expense of the general public.
Minutes after getting bail in the ‘Modi surname’ case, Rahul Gandhi expressed this is a fight against "Mitrkaal" to save democracy and truth is his weapon in this struggle.
