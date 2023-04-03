Minutes after getting bail in the ‘Modi surname’ case, Rahul Gandhi expressed this is a fight against "Mitrkaal" to save democracy and truth is his weapon in this struggle.

The Congress leader was granted bail in a defamation case by a court in Surat on Monday. Last month, he had been sentenced to two years in prison by a lower court in relation to a speech he had given in 2019. In the speech, he had made a connection between the last name of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two fugitive businessmen, implying that they were connected in some way.

After the hearing on Monday, Gandhi expressed his belief that this case was part of a larger fight against "Mitrkaal," and that truth was his weapon in this struggle.

Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived in Surat by commercial flight and went directly to the sessions court to file an appeal against the lower court's ruling. The sessions court granted him bail and will hear the matter again on April 13th. Gandhi's bail was initially set for 30 days so that he could appeal the verdict, but he was later disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Back in 2019, in his speech, Gandhi had said, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?" Gandhi then referred to three well-known, and unrelated Modis, in the speech: a fugitive Indian diamond tycoon, a cricket executive banned from the Indian Premier League, and the prime minister. The petitioner who filed the case is a member of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, but is not related to the prime minister or the other two Modis Gandhi invoked in his speech.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 and expelled from Parliament the next day, sparking opposition lawmakers to rally to his defense and call his expulsion a new low for India’s constitutional democracy. Gandhi was given bail for 30 days.