PM Modi on Saturday shared a video of billionaire Bill Gates in which he can be seen trying to make roti. In the video, celebrity chef Eitan Bernath is teaching Bill Gates how to make roti and also explained how he learned the dish while recently traveling to the Indian state of Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on his Instagram story and said "Superb!" he said, "Latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making."

The video was originally posted by Eitan Bernath on his Twitter on 2 February. He can be seen telling Bill Gates about his recent trip to the Indian state of Bihar where he learned the art of making roti. The celebrity chef then went on to explain to Gates all the ingredients required to make a perfect roti.

"@BillGates and I had a blast making Indian Roti together. I just got back from Bihar, India where I met wheat farmers whose yields have been increased thanks to new early sowing technologies and women from "Didi Ki Rasoi" canteens who shared their expertise in making Roti," Bernath said while sharing the video.

The video has received more than 4.5 lakh views and around 4200 likes. Social media users especially from India are appreciating the spread of their homemade dish. Indian people even invited Bernath to their hometown in order to eat more handmade Indian delicacies.

“do visit Hyderabad, India. You can get to know and learn a lot of different ancient handmade delicious food recipes," one user said. 

Some even shared the right way to make a roti, "Unlikely it should be soft. U need to add water a little less at first and the dough need to be fold and smash multiple times and wrapped for 10 mins. Minimum. It is fun to see bill gates make one," another user said. 

