Trying to bring back Naveen's body securely: Karnataka CM amid Ukraine crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that he has received a photograph of Naveen's body--a young boy who died yesterday in Kharkiv city amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine . CM Bommai said he has also sent the photo of Naveen to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to confirm the same.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "Naveen's friends have sent a photo of his body, sending it to MEA to confirm the same...We're in touch with the Indian embassy so that at least the body is secured. Trying everything possible to bring back the body. Family to be compensated."

He further said, "The process of evacuation is underway and it is being carried out on war footing. In the next two days, as many as 26 flights are scheduled to fly off from India to bring back stranded Indians. We are pushing hard to bring back as many as Kannadigas. We have requested them to reach different borders of the war-torn country. We are facing difficulty in evacuating people as it is a conflict zone area."

The CM added, "The Centre has spoken to the Ukrainian government and has requested give them free passage through railways or via road on the west side of the country."

Yesterday, in the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, Naveen, the medical student from Karnataka's Haveri district was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The victim, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, hailed from Chalageri in Haveri district of Karnataka. He was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter at 2:58 pm.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the deceased student was identified and the body was taken to a morgue in the university, adding that Indian authorities are in touch with the local administration in Kharkiv to bring back the mortal remains.

According to Naveen's friends, he had gone out to buy groceries and was standing in a queue at a shop when he was hit, Shringla said, adding that the circumstances are not absolutely clear.

Naveen's uncle Ujjanagouda said Naveen was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food.

President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke to Modi and expressed sadness over the death of the Indian student.

He said European countries are wholeheartedly helping in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

