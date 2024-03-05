Vibhuti Arora, a participant in Season 3 of Shark Tank India and the Founder of House of Beauty, recently shared her experience on the show and said that she tried to hold back her tears during her pitch.

Arora, renowned as a face yoga expert, revealed that she couldn't secure any investment during her appearance. Expressing her disappointment, she criticized the “sharks" and disclosed that she struggled to hold back tears during her pitch. Arora opened up about her journey while speaking to Ayushman Pandita on his podcast.

Arora further revealed that she wanted to “run away" from the show.

Arora was speaking to Ayushman Pandita on his podcast. She said, “What was depicted on the show appeared pleasant, but the reality was far more challenging. I felt a sense of frustration as Vineeta reiterated the same points repeatedly, particularly criticizing my packaging. However, I was not allowed to voice my perspective. As a bootstrapped entrepreneur seeking assistance, I expected a collaborative dialogue. If I had everything sorted out already, I wouldn't have sought their guidance."

“It was very difficult for me to control myself from crying at one point. I just wanted to run away from Shark Tank. I didn't want to cry on national television. Vineeta kept asking me what the differentiator in my products is," she noted in the podcast.

She continued by revealing that her sales surged from ₹45 lakh in January of this year to nearly ₹1 crore following the airing of the episode. "The impact has been significant in the product business," she disclosed.

However, Arora's reaction got online reactions. A user commented on the podcast, “She’s absolutely right and as an audience I did watch that episode and it was very clear that Vineeta was getting jealous of her. I did also comment briefly in that episode."

View Full Image Users commented on Arora's visit to Shark Tank India.

“Vineeta is only searching and pointing out the defects and problems," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, House of Beauty posted a video on YouTube on the recent visit of Arora to the Shark Tank. Find the video below:

Another one wrote, "Applause to the lady. You spoke boldly what you had to speak out."

View Full Image Users commented on the House of Beauty's video regarding Arora's recent visit to Shark Tank India.

"However, others wrote, “She's very genuine!! I found Vineeta's remark about her branding harsh and to be honest I don't find her to be the best judge of aesthetics considering the branding of sugar itself is quite basic and boring."

A user commented, “Vineeta looks like Jealous here.btw Sugar beauty products are the worst."

