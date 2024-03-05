‘Trying to hold back tears’: Shark Tank India participant slams Vineeta Singh; Internet reacts
Vibhuti Arora, founder of House of Beauty and a participant on Shark Tank India Season 3, shared her disappointing experience on the show, where she felt criticized by Vineeta Singh. Despite not securing investment, Arora's sales saw a significant surge post the episode airing.
Vibhuti Arora, a participant in Season 3 of Shark Tank India and the Founder of House of Beauty, recently shared her experience on the show and said that she tried to hold back her tears during her pitch.
