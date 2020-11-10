Trying to resolve 'confidential' issue holding up Mallya's extradition: UK

New Delhi: Britain on Tuesday said it was trying to resolve as quickly as possible the “confidential" legal issue which has held up the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India.

Extradition proceedings against Mallya had concluded in May after the UK’s high court rejected his plea to approach Britain’s supreme court against sending him back to India. News reports, however, said secret proceedings—a request for asylum in the UK—had held up his departure.

Asked about the status of Mallya’s extradition at a virtual press conference, acting British high commissioner to India Jan Thompson said it was not possible to provide a precise timeline. “I think you are probably aware, because we’ve said it a number of times, there is a further legal issue that needs resolving before we would be in a position to extradite Mr Mallya."

She said the extradition had “been ordered some time ago."

It is “difficult for me to comment on it very substantively" because it is a legal matter, she added.

“But the extradition cannot take place until that particular legal issue is resolved. It’s a confidential issue, I can’t say any more on it. Nor can I estimate how long it will take to be resolved, but what I can is that we’re trying to resolve the issue as quickly as we can," Thompson said.

India has already said it is not a party to the “secret legal matter" in the UK that has held up Mallya’s extradition. Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava had previously said that the secret legal matter “is yet to be resolved, and that without its resolution, he cannot be extradited."

“We are not a party to this matter and we continue to be in touch with the UK government," Srivastava had said last month.

The UK magistrate’s court recommended Mallya’s extradition on 10 December 2018. Mallya’s appeal against this order was dismissed by the UK high court on 20 April this year. He then applied to the UK high court for leave to appeal in the supreme court which was rejected on 14 May— exhausting all avenues for appeal.

There has been speculation in London that the most likely issue holding up Mallya’s extradition was an application for asylum, a process on which British authorities do not publicly comment on individual cases as a matter of policy and strict data protection laws.

Mallya left India for the UK in March 2016 after a consortium of Indian banks, which claims he owes ₹9,000 crore in principal and interest on loans extended to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, closed in on him to recover the money. Thereafter, he was declared a wilful defaulter in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via