The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has revised the exam date for the Engineering stream of the TS EAMCET 2023. The Engineering examination will be conducted from May 12 to May 14. There is no change in the S EAMCET - 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream examination. Earlier, the Engineering examination was scheduled from May 7 to May 9.

“Revised schedule of TS EAMCET - 2023 Engineering (E) Stream online examination from 12-05-2023 to 14-05-2023. However, there is no change in TS EAMCET - 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream i.e., 10-05-2023 to 11-05-2023," a notification stated on the official website.

The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2023 online applications without late fee is 10 April.

All the candidates, you are required to fill the mandatory fields in your application form for successful submission of the TS EAMCET-2023 Application form. Therefore, you are advised to keep all the MANDATORY/OPTIONAL details with you before you proceed to fill online application form.

User guide provides information to the candidates to help filling of the Online Application Form.

The candidate should have E-Mail ID (Personal). If he/she does not have then it is required to create

E-Mail ID: The candidate should have aMobile Number (Personal). If he/she does not have then it is

Mandatory: The candidates are advised to read carefully the General Instructions before Applying.

The minimum eligibility criteria: At least 45% and 40% marks for candidates belongs to unreserved and reserved category respectively in the subjects specified (MPC / BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern.

(iii)In the case of Engineering and Pharmacy courses, candidates should have completed 16 years of age, as on 31st December of the year of admission. There is no upper age limit.

(iv) In the case of B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Ag. Engineering), B.Tech. (Food Technology), Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission and an upper age limit of 22 years for all the candidates and 25 years in respect of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates as on 31st December of the year of Admissions.

d) For B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture / B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture/ B.Sc. (Forestry) / B.V.Sc. & A.H. / B.F.Sc., for remaining 50% seats in B.Tech. (FT) Course and B.Sc. (Nursing):

Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognized as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana /

Andhra Pradesh with any two / three of the subjects indicated against each course noted given below. At least 45% and 40% marks for candidates belongs to Unreserved and reserved category respectively in the subjects specified (MPC / BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern.