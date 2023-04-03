TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised. Details here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has revised the exam date for the Engineering stream of the TS EAMCET 2023. The Engineering examination will be conducted from May 12 to May 14. There is no change in the S EAMCET - 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream examination. Earlier, the Engineering examination was scheduled from May 7 to May 9.

