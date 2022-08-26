Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow: Here's how to check

TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow: Here's how to check

The TS ICET exams were conducted on 27 and 28 July in 2 shifts.
1 min read . 03:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • The candidates who appeared for the TS ICET exam can check the same on icet.tsche.ac.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce TS ICET Result 2022 on 22 August. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same on icet.tsche.ac.in. The results were earlier scheduled for release on 22 August. 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce TS ICET Result 2022 on 22 August. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same on icet.tsche.ac.in. The results were earlier scheduled for release on 22 August. 

The exams were conducted on 27 and 28 July in 2 shifts. The state-level admission examination was conducted online by the Kakatiya University in Waranga. The preliminary answer key was released on 4 August. 

The exams were conducted on 27 and 28 July in 2 shifts. The state-level admission examination was conducted online by the Kakatiya University in Waranga. The preliminary answer key was released on 4 August. 

TS ICET result 2022: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link.
  • Enter your roll number or any other required details.
  • Submit and view result.
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference.

TS ICET result 2022: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link.
  • Enter your roll number or any other required details.
  • Submit and view result.
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.