TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow: Here's how to check

TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow
- The candidates who appeared for the TS ICET exam can check the same on icet.tsche.ac.in.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce TS ICET Result 2022 on 22 August. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same on icet.tsche.ac.in. The results were earlier scheduled for release on 22 August.
The exams were conducted on 27 and 28 July in 2 shifts. The state-level admission examination was conducted online by the Kakatiya University in Waranga. The preliminary answer key was released on 4 August.
