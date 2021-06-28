TS Inter 2nd year results: Telangana govt won't announce Class 12 results today

Telangana Intermediate exam results 2021 or TS Inter result 2021 won't be declared today. However, the result is expected to come this week only. results of the following would be announced this week: General, vocational, second-year general bridge course and second-year vocational bridge course. Once declared, candidates can check TS result 2021 on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Besides, students can check Telangana Inter results at unofficial websites; including manabadi.com, and examresults.net.

The Telangana Government had cancelled the Class 12 Intermediate exams due to Covid pandemic. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) exams were first postponed in April due to the ongoing Covid surge and then cancelled altogether.

More than 4 lakh students are awaiting their results. The results for 2021 will be based on the students' first-year intermediate performance.

Last year, 68.86% of students had passed the Inter exam. The pass percentage among girls was 75.15%, while among boys it was 62.10%.

