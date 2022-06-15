TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Intermediate results for 1st, 2nd year to be out today. Check details here1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
- TS Inter Result 2022: Students can download their results from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Results 2022, Telangana Intermediate Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd year today on June 15, 2022.
Interested students can download their results from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams, 2022, as per reports. The 1st year exams were conducted between May 6 to 23 while the 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24.
However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation as yet on the date and time of the much-awaited inter results. Those eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates.
The TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results will be declared online on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Earlier the board had confirmed that the results will be declared within 20 days after the last date of the exam, according to media reports. However, there is no official confirmation of the results. Hence, candidates interested in checking their results are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
Here's how to check Telangana inter results 2022:
