TS Inter Results 2022 Live Updates: Telangana Class 12 result will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 11:10 AM IST
- TS Inter Results 2022: The results will be announced at a press conference at 11 am today on June 28
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second year results today on June 28, 2022. The results will be announced at a press conference at 11 am today.
The Telangana intermediate or class 12th result will be available on these websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was held on exam days from 9 am to 12 pm from May 6 through May 24, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from March 23 till April 8.
To download the scorecard, the student can visit the official websites of the Telangana Board- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Next, click on the designated result link and then proceed to enter all the required credentials and click on submit. Thereafter, the TS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen. The student can download the result and take a printout.
