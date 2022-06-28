Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

TS Inter Results 2022 Live Updates: Telangana Class 12 result will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second year results today on June 28
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:10 AM ISTLivemint

  • TS Inter Results 2022: The results will be announced at a press conference at 11 am today on June 28

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second year results today on June 28, 2022. The results will be announced at a press conference at 11 am today.

The Telangana intermediate or class 12th result will be available on these websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. The Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was held on exam days from 9 am to 12 pm from May 6 through May 24, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from March 23 till April 8.

28 Jun 2022, 11:10 AM IST TS Inter Results 2022: How to download scorecard

To download the scorecard, the student can visit the official websites of the Telangana Board- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Next, click on the designated result link and then proceed to enter all the required credentials and click on submit. Thereafter, the TS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen. The student can download the result and take a printout.

28 Jun 2022, 10:47 AM IST TS Inter Results 2022 Live Updates: TS Inter Results to be out at 11 am

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second year results today on June 28, 2022 at 11 am.

View Full Image
TS Inter Results 2022 Live Updates: Telangana Board to announce TS Inter Results

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!