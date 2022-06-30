Download and take a print out for future reference.
In order to pass the exams, students are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent of marks individually in each subject.
This year, about 5,09,275 students had appeared for the class 10 exams at 2,861 centres across Telangana.
The TS SSC examination were held from 23 May and 1 June this year. The exams were held in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
A total number of 5,21,073 candidates had registered in 2021 and all were declared passed on the basis of an internal assessment.
Earlier on 28 June, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second-year results. The inter exams were held from 6 May through 24 May. The practical exams were conducted from 23 March till 8 April.
