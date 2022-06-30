Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  TS SSC 2022 Results: Telangana to announce Class 10 marks today; here's to check and other details

TS SSC 2022 Results: Telangana to announce Class 10 marks today; here's to check and other details

Students can check their results on the boards' official website – bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
1 min read . 06:01 AM ISTLivemint

  • Students can check their Class 10 results on the boards' official website – bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Telangana Board School Education will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations or Class 10 results today on 30 June at 11.30 am.

The Telangana Board School Education will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations or Class 10 results today on 30 June at 11.30 am.

The state education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Class 10 results at Dr MCRHRD Institute.

The state education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Class 10 results at Dr MCRHRD Institute.

Students can check their results on the boards' official website – bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Students can check their results on the boards' official website – bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Here's how to check TS SSC results:

Here's how to check TS SSC results:

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the 'TS SSC Results' link displayed on the homepage.

Click on the 'TS SSC Results' link displayed on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

Log in using the required credentials.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

In order to pass the exams, students are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent of marks individually in each subject.

In order to pass the exams, students are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent of marks individually in each subject.

This year, about 5,09,275 students had appeared for the class 10 exams at 2,861 centres across Telangana. 

This year, about 5,09,275 students had appeared for the class 10 exams at 2,861 centres across Telangana. 

The TS SSC examination were held from 23 May and 1 June this year. The exams were held in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The TS SSC examination were held from 23 May and 1 June this year. The exams were held in offline mode after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

A total number of 5,21,073 candidates had registered in 2021 and all were declared passed on the basis of an internal assessment.

A total number of 5,21,073 candidates had registered in 2021 and all were declared passed on the basis of an internal assessment.

Earlier on 28 June, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second-year results. The inter exams were held from 6 May through 24 May. The practical exams were conducted from 23 March till 8 April.

Earlier on 28 June, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second-year results. The inter exams were held from 6 May through 24 May. The practical exams were conducted from 23 March till 8 April.