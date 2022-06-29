Listen to this article
The Telangana Board School Education will declare the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations or class 10 on 30 June at 11.30 am.
An announcement regarding this was made through an official notification, putting an end to all the speculations and rumours.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
Students are required to score a minimum of 35% of marks individually in each subject to pass the board examination.
The TS SSC examination was conducted between 23 May and 1 June. Nearly 5,09,275 students appeared for it at 2,861 centres across Telangana.
The Telangana board conducted the SSC exams this year in offline mode after a gap of two years. The board exams were cancelled last year due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
A total number of 5,21,073 candidates had registered in 2021 and all were declared passed on the basis of an internal assessment.
How to check TS SSC results online:
- Visit bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the 'TS SSC Results' link displayed on the homepage.
- Log in using the required credentials.
- Your marks will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a print out for future reference.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 first and second-year results on 28 June.
The inter exams were held from 6 May through 24 May. The practical exams were conducted from 23 March till 8 April.
