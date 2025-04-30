TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Check Manabadi marks memo at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct link here

TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 results on April 30 at 1 PM. Once Class 10th Telangana Board results are declared, students who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their marks memo on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.
The official notice dated April 29 states that the Telangana Class 10 results will be declared at 1:00 PM at Hyderabad's Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.
TS SSC 10th Result 2025 to be available at these two websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org
Following details will be mentioned on the TS SSC Results 2025 marks memo:
Student’s Name
Student’s roll number
District name
Name of subjects
Marks obtained in each subject
Subject wise grades
Grade points
Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)
Qualifying status - Pass/ Fail
bse.telangana.gov.in.
results.bse.telangana.gov.in
results.bsetelangana.org
The Class 10 Telangana Board exams were held in single shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for most of the subjects, except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects. The Telangana Education Board conducted the SSC Exam 2025 between March 21 and April 4 in pen and paper format.
To check Manabadi results 2025, follow the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the bse.telangana.gov.in and go to the results page on the home page.
Step 2: On the 10th result login window, enter your roll number.
Step 3: Click on Submit to check the result.
Step 4: Check and download the marks memo. Take a printout after saving the scorecard to use the hard copy for future reference.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy that has the hall ticket number. The exam roll number needs to be entered while checking Manabadi marks memo.
No the scores have not been declared yet.
A student must secure at least 35% marks to qualify for the TS SSC Board exam. Students who fail to secure 35% marks will be given another chance to qualify Class 10 by appearing in supplementary exams. The date for the compartment exams will be announced by the Telangana Education Board at the time of announcement of results.
Students can check their Class 10th Telangana Board exam marks through DigiLocker mobile app by following the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official portal at www.digilocker.gov.in or install the DigiLocker mobile app.
Step 2: Log in using essential credentials after registering.
Step 3: Navigate to the 'Issued Documents' page.
Step 4: Select 'Telangana State Board of Secondary Education'.
Step 5: Select 'SSC Marksheet 2025'.
Step 6: Enter the required details to check TS SSC results 2025
After the TS SSC Results 2025 are declared, the official result link will be activated. Students will be able to check their marks memo at the following websites:
Students can check their TS SSC results through SMS by following the below mentioned steps:
Step 1: Create a new message and type TS10<Hall Ticket Number> Step 2: Send the message to 56263.
Step 3: Check the Telangana SSC 2025 result received on the same mobile number.
To check TS SSC Results 2025, follow the below mentioned steps:
