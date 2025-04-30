TS SSC 10th Result 2025 LIVE: Check Manabadi marks memo at 1 PM on bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct link here

To check Manabadi results 2025, follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the bse.telangana.gov.in and go to the results page on the home page.

Step 2: On the 10th result login window, enter your roll number.

Step 3: Click on Submit to check the result.

Step 4: Check and download the marks memo. Take a printout after saving the scorecard to use the hard copy for future reference.